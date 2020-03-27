CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Health Department officials Thursday announced a second person in the second has now tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release issued Thursday, the second person is an adult male who is self-isolating at home. He is being monitored by health workers and the health department is contacting people who were in contact with the man.
“Our efforts continue to focus on slowing the spread and bending the curve of this virus,” Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said “People need to follow the ‘stay home, stay safe’ order.”
The person infected was not identified.
The first person to test positive, 33-year-old Brian Taphouse, who was identified by family, was transferred to University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor where he was receiving medical intervention to breathe.
A gofundme account — gofundme.com/f/support-brian-taphouse039s-covid19-recovery?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2fyaSikqwTCM7V-2cuIP_ivQrbFwu-ZRfqsp_Ayin1D0iM0YbQwyfLOCo —has been set up for his medical expenses. As of this morning, it has raised nearly $6,000.
According to statistics issued about 2 p.m. Thursday, the state has recored 2,856 positive cases and 60 deaths.
In Shiawassee County, 288 people have been tested, with 105 completed tests showing negative results. The remaining tests, which take seven to 10 days to complete, are pending.
The Memorial Healthcare Alternate Care Site is remain open on a walk-in basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for mild to moderate flu-like symptoms at 826 W. King St. in Owosso.
People with severe symptoms should call 911 or go to the emergency department. Call (989) 723-5211 before arrival, if possible.
