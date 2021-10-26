CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department this morning announced there has been a sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) at the waste-water treatment plant in Durand.
The city plant began experiencing a sewer overflow of partially treated wastewater at 2:50 p.m. Monday and the overflow stopped at approximately 7:50 p.m. The total discharge was estimated to be 59,520 gallons of partially treated sewage.
The waste-water treatment plant received 1.74 inches of rainfall preceding the overflow.
SCHD advises recreational users of the Shiawassee River to avoid fully body contact with the water at this time.
