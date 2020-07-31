LANSING — The American Red Cross has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19.
The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.
Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, Aug. 1 to Sept. 3 will receive a $5 amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Give by Aug. 31 and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Swartz Creek United Methodist Church, 7400 Miller Road
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Owosso VFW, 519 S. Chipman St.
n From 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Burns Township Offices, 10355 Bath Road.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Durand VFW Post 2272, 923 N. Saginaw St.
n From 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Owosso New Creation Church, 1800 Corunna Ave.
