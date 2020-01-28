Viruses: Caution, not panic

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — There’s no reason to panic in Shiawassee County about the “coronavirus” — which has caused at least 81 confirmed deaths and led to massive quarantines in China — but area residents should take precautions, the county’s health director said Monday.
People should be aware of it, but perhaps be more worried about catching the flu.
There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan, but given the high level of international travel in today’s world, the virus should be taken seriously, Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said.
“I want people to be cautious, especially if they’re traveling to China,” Johnson said. “And everybody should use proper hygiene.”
Ways to ward off the coronavirus include hand washing, and not sharing towels, food or beverages — the same measures people routinely take against catching the flu. But Johnson emphasized that the two illnesses are different.
The coronavirus is not a version of an influenza virus. Influenza is hitting Shiawassee County hard this winter. Both Memorial Healthcare in Owosso and Pleasant View nursing home in Caledonia Township currently have visitor restrictions in place to prevent outbreaks among their patients and residents.
Even though the coronavirus and flu are different, infected people exhibit symptoms that are virtually identical: runny nose, coughing, sneezing and fever.
So, how do you know if you have the flu or the coronavirus? A diagnosis is available only through medical testing, Johnson said.
The coronavirus has afflicted animals for years. What’s new is that the virus has been transmitted from animals to human beings. Now, it is spreading from human to human through touching hands, faces or things such as doorknobs that infected people have touched.
No vaccination for the coronavirus has been developed yet, Johnson said. Flu vaccines are available and offer protection in most cases.
In addition to the confirmed deaths, more than 2,700 infections are known in mainland China as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout Asia and the rest of the world. China is on “lockdown,” with nearly 60 million people being partially or completely quarantined in cities as the country’s government steps up its response. Hong Kong today even cut rail ties to the mainland to block the disease.
There are more than 50 confirmed cases in 13 places outside of mainland China, including at least five in the United States.
“We might have to deal with the coronavirus in Shiawassee County because of air travel,” Johnson said. “Viruses spread more easily now. That’s why we have to be cognizant.”
More likely to affect people, though, is the flu. Millions of Americans have been affected by the flu. It’s a contagious respiratory disease caused by different strains of the influenza virus. It can cause mild to severe illnesses. Michigan has experienced widespread flu activity over the past several weeks.
As of the end of 2019, the Centers for Disease Control estimated that so far this season there have been at least 6.4 million flu illnesses, 55,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths, including 27 flu-associated pediatric deaths. A 15-year-old girl from Morrice died from the flu in December.
Pleasant View announced Sunday on its Facebook page that the nursing home’s Safe Havens section is under quarantine. No visitors are allowed in Safe Havens, and anyone with flu or flu-like symptoms has been asked not to visit the facility. For more information, call (989) 743-3491.
On Jan. 7, Memorial Healthcare implemented visitor restrictions for the entire hospital, including its long-term care units in an effort to protect against and contain the spread of the flu.
“These restrictions are effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice,” hospital officials said in a press release.
The Shiawassee County Health Department recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine. Those at increased risk for complications from flu include young people and the elderly.
Johnson said this season his department is reaching out in particular to young people, keeping vaccine clinics open later to accommodate them. For more information about vaccines, visit the health department’s page at shiawassee.net or call (989) 743-2355.
