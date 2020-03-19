CORUNNA — As of today, all required drug testing at Recovery Pathways will be administered at the participant’s vehicle, Shiawassee County court officials said in a press release.
People who require drug testing should stay in their vehicle in the parking lot when they arrive at the facility.
A technician will go to the vehicle to administer the drug test by an oral swab.
If the technician suspects the participant is under the influence, more testing may be required.
People who need more information should contact their case manager or probation agent.
