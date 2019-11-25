OWOSSO — The Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary is hosting a Baubles and Bags event from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Memorial Healthcare auditorium.
Proceeds from the event will benefit renovations throughout the hospital.
Jewelry, purses, scarves, luggage and more is available for purchase at the event, which is open to the public. Cash, checks, credit/debit cards, and payroll deduction for qualified Memorial Healthcare employees will be accepted.
