OWOSSO — Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee is hosting a volunteer training workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St.
There are multiple volunteer opportunities; volunteering for a person with health/medical challenges in the volunteer’s own community, providing respite for the family caregiver, helping at the office in Owosso, helping with events, and helping with special projects.
The program serves adults who have health and medical challenges, especially if their family caregivers need respite services. The volunteer service is based on availability of volunteers for each community.
The largest need for volunteers is to be matched with and serve adults with ongoing health needs, and their families, and especially persons who are frail, elderly and living alone.
For information, visit respitevolunteers.org or the Respite Volunteer Facebook page, call (989) 725-1127 or stop by the office. Register in advance by emailing office@respitevolunteers.org or calling.
