Memorial Healthcare announces annual award winners

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare Monday announced recipients of its annual awards during National Nurses Week and Hospital Week celebrations.
Receiving the 2021 Nurse of the Year award was registered nurse Erin Parker, the hospital’s nurse educator. Jodie Croskey, a patient care tech, was selected as the 2021 Patient Care Tech of the Year.
The Nurse of the Year and Patient Care Tech of the Year are chosen by Memorial Healthcare colleagues as leaders of patient safety and act as patient advocates or leaders of change. Both recipients work on the Intensive Care Unit.
Receiving the 2020 Employee of the Year Award was Marylou Mahoney, a dietary aide in the Food and Nutrition Department. The Employee of the Year is selected by a vote of Memorial Healthcare employees from those individuals who were named as an Employee of the Month in the previous 12 months.
Employees, hospital officials said, are nominated for upholding the mission of Memorial Healthcare — to promote health and provide quality compassionate healthcare in the community through a commitment to service excellence, teamwork and innovation.
Elizabeth Meganck, a senior medical technologist in the laboratory, and Nicholas Decker, director of the laboratory, received the 2021 President’s Awards. The President’s Award this year was presented to two Memorial Healthcare employees who have exhibited exceptional devotion to the facility’s patients.
“The recipient’s exemplify Memorial’s values and exhibit outstanding personal qualities such as compassion, innovation, integrity, and competency. Individuals receiving this award exceed expectations to better Memorial’s ability to fulfill its mission,” officials said in the press release.
Allison Tichenor, a nurse practitioner with Memorial Healthcare’s hospitalist department, received the 2020 Bright Idea of the Year Award. Tichenor’s idea was to have iPads or Kindles available for patients in the hospital so they could communicate through Facetime with their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital’s Bright Ideas program is designed to identify any potential serious safety concern related to patient, visitor or staff encounters, officials said. It is also designed to identify any environmental situations in which no system is currently in place or the system in place is not adequately preventing the potential for patient, visitor or staff harm.
The annual honoree is chosen from individuals who were recognized with a monthly award in the previous year.
Employees celebrating milestone anniversaries were recognized. Fifty-two employees recognized for five years of service, 25 employees recognized for 10 years of service, 19 employees recognized for 15 years of service, 20 employees recognized for 20 years of service and 18 employees recognized for 25 years of service.
Special recognition was extended to 30-year employees Tina Coffman, Krista Corl, Brian Drury, Kayann Fritz, Tina Lytle and Lynnea Malatinsky; 35-year employees Rebecca Ardelean and Paulette Riley; 40-year employee Laura Zyber; and 45-year employees, Cynthia King and Andrea Meyers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.