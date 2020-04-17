COVID numbers spike to 87

CORUNNA — Twenty-eight additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center, bringing the facility’s total count to 47, Shiawassee Health Department officials said Friday.
Of the 47 people to test positive for the respiratory illness at the facility, 25 are residents, 21 are employees and one man — described as in his 90s with underlying health conditions — has died.
According to a press release issued late Friday, residents infected with COVID-19 are staying isolated in their rooms, and three have been hospitalized.
Employees who have tested positive are self-isolating in their homes, have no contact with residents and are required to avoid public spaces, the release continued.
Strategies in place at the center to protect residents and employees from COVID-19 include:
n All staff and residents will be tested for the virus
n COVID-19 positive residents have been moved to an isolated wing
n Temperatures are taken on all staff and residents twice each day
n Residents’ respiratory status are monitored twice each day
n All communal spaces have been closed
n All non-essential visitors have been limited over the past four weeks
n Re-education for staff on signs and symptoms related to COVID-19 and how it’s spread
n Staff members are wearing masks when they clock in
In addition to Friday’s announcement, the health department Friday said COVID-19 cases in the county climbed by 15 — the second-largest single-day increase — and now stand at 87, with two fatalities, including the man at Durand Senior Care.
According to the health department, 52 women and 35 men have contracted the respiratory illness.
Those with confirmed cases range from 15 to 92 years old, and four remain hospitalized, officials said.
The county health department’s website — health.shiawassee.net — now includes data broken down by zip code and other demographic categories, such as age and gender. Look under the COVID-19 Stats section of the coronavirus tab for the breakdown.
Nearly half of the county’s confirmed cases — 47 percent — stem from Durand.
Additionally, individuals age 50-69 account for 40 percent of COVID-19 cases in the county.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid, Oakley, Gaines and several whose location is unknown.
Of the 966 people tested in Shiawassee County, 824 received negative results. Among those diagnosed, 24 have recovered.
In Michigan, confirmed cases reached 30,023 Friday with 2,227 deaths.
State data shows 84 percent of those who have died are 60 or older, but people from age 20 to 107 have been killed by COVID-19.
Fifty-six percent of those who have died are men.
