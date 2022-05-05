COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County increased over the past two weeks, as the county health department reported 124 cases and one death Wednesday in its bi-weekly report.
The Shiawassee County Health Department reported 50 new cases and no deaths April 20, when it first switched to bi-weekly reporting.
The county’s testing positivity rate jumped for the third straight reporting period to 17.3%, up from 7.1% on April 20. The rate bottomed out at 3.4% March 30 after hitting a high of 38.2% in late January.
The Centers for Disease Control still lists the county as in the “low” risk category.
The numbers bring the county’s total to 14,490 confirmed cases and 213 deaths.
The state of Michigan, which is also reporting COVID-19 totals on a bi-weekly basis, has recorded 2,127,459 total cases and 33,178 deaths. Another 317,432 cases and 2,886 deaths are listed as “probable.”
HOSPITALS
The current status of nearby hospitals:
n Memorial Healthcare, Owosso — Three COVID patients, with three in the ICU. The hospital is at 54% bed occupancy.
n McLaren Flint — Two patients, zero in ICU, 92% bed occupancy.
n McLaren Greater Lansing — Eight patients, one in ICU, 96% bed occupancy.
n Hurley Medical Center, Flint — Two patients, zero in ICU, 98% bed occupancy.
n Sparrow Hospital, Lansing — 21 patients, three in ICU, 98% bed occupancy.
