10 decades of dedication

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare has racked up many national honors over the past year but it’s the personalized care of patients that means the most, hospital officials said during Wednesday’s annual Founders’ Day celebration.
As the community hospital marks 100 years of growth and advancing technology this year, its mission of providing quality care hasn’t changed, Memorial President/CEO Brian Long told a large audience at the event, held under a large tent on the hospital campus.
“Today marks a very special day for Memorial Healthcare as we begin celebrating our 100th anniversary,” Long said. “As I stand here before you, looking at (a photo of) the original hospital, which opened on May 1, 1921, I’m reminded of the exceptional and dedicated health professionals and community members who have worked — every day for a century — to ensure the vision of our founders.
“We’ve grown from a four-story building in 1921 on land donated by Mr. Fred Hartshom in memory of his father, Albert, to an integrated health care system providing a wide network of coordinated care.
“For a century now, Memorial Healthcare has been determined to bring the highest quality of care to our community,” Long continued. “It’s a rich heritage of dedication and commitment to excellence that we strive to continue to provide today.”
The vision for a community hospital in Shiawassee County began in 1919 as a memorial for fallen soldiers in World War I. Using tax dollars, the Red Cross War Relief Fund and a donation from the local Bentley family, Memorial Healthcare (then called Memorial Hospital) opened May 1, 1921.
That first year, the hospital had 50 doctors. Memorial Healthcare now has more than 200 physicians on staff offering 34 different medical specialties, Dr. Michael Kramer, the hospital’s chief of staff, noted in his remarks.
In 2020, the hospital cared for more than 3,600 inpatients, almost 240,000 outpatients and treated 20,331 emergency department patients.
“Today, Memorial Healthcare is a top regional health care provider with a footprint in seven counties,” Long said. “In fact, due to the dedication and hard work of Memorial’s nearly 1,500 employees and providers, we were recently named as one of the top 10 hospitals in Michigan.”
The state of the hospital in 2021, he said, is strong.
“Memorial Healthcare was built upon the foundation of connection and service to others,” Long said. “With sound guidance from hospital trustees, a supportive community and the dedication of our team of experts, we are entering our second century stronger than ever.”
The hospital’s president discussed the challenges Memorial Healthcare has faced during the coronavirus pandemic, calling it “one of the most trying times in our history” and proving the hospital’s “strength and tenacity.”
Because of the pandemic, construction of the hospital’s new neurology, orthopedics and community wellness center — the site of which was adjacent to the Founders’ Day event tent – was delayed by three months.
The $40 million, 104,000-square-foot facility is now expected to be completed by early 2022, Long said.
The pandemic also marked a period of growth.
“(The year) 2019 was an incredible year for Memorial Healthcare, with a 12.4 percent annual growth recorded. In 2020, despite tremendous challenges, we continued our upward trend with 10.1 percent growth,” Long said. “In the last three years, we have witnessed a total of 51 percent growth in our organization.
“This growth has been both acquisitive and organic in nature, and our employees and providers have embraced this growth and continue to adapt and flourish while focusing on the highest standards of personalized, patient-centered, quality medical care. This level of growth is a truly phenomenal achievement.”
“Many communities are seeing their hospitals struggling,” Kramer said. “Memorial Healthcare finds itself in a season of growth.”
Memorial Healthcare enjoyed other achievements in 2020. Its Institute for Neuroscience received distinction as a Care for Comprehensive MS Care through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Partners in MS Care program. Memorial Healthcare was the first Michigan hospital in a decade to receive the honor.
Newsweek magazine recognized Memorial Healthcare as a 2020 Best Maternity Care Hospital, one of 10 Michigan hospitals to receive the honor.
Among the additional honors received last year, Memorial Healthcare’s information technology system was named the 2020 Healthcare’s Most Wired Program.
The awards have continued into 2021. Earlier this month, Long noted, Memorial Healthcare earned a coveted five-start rating from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid along with continued top recognition — for the fifth time in a row — from the independent hospital watchdog the Leapfrog Group.
Memorial Healthcare was just one of 10 hospitals in the state to obtain the quality and safety honors, and the only hospital within 50 miles of Owosso to do so.
Gregory Bontrager, the hospital’s board chairman, noted that 100 years later, Memorial Healthcare remains a nonprofit, independent community hospital.
“It was formed by the community for the community,” Bontrager said. “One hundred years later, we’re still a community asset and we’re still growing. And we’re still standing on the shoulders of those coming before us.”
“Our history makes us who we are today,” Long said. “Honoring the past. Celebrating the present. Leading the future. This year-long celebration is dedicated to the men and women who came before us and to all those who have followed in their footsteps.
“From 1921 to 2021, one thing remains consistent: Our passion is caring for our community and making a difference in every life we touch.
“I’m confident that when the first committee was formed in 1919 to investigate building a hospital in Shiawassee County, they couldn’t possibly envision the magnitude of our achievements today,” Long continued.
“As I reflect on our inspiring history, I am confident that we will have many more successes in the years to come.”
Long and other speakers praised the efforts of the Memorial Healthcare Board of Directors; the hospital’s foundation board; the physicians, nurses and other employees on staff; hospital volunteers; and community members.
Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth presented Long with a proclamation from the city honoring the anniversary. Eveleth noted that as a previous patient of the hospital, he was “blown away” by the level of care and service he received.
Dozens of guests filled the event tent for the annual state of the hospital speech and anniversary celebration kickoff. The Rev. Mark Green gave the invocation.
Bontrager, Kramer and Dr. Voula Erfourth, foundation president, delivered remarks. A video commemorating the 100th anniversary was played.
Memorial Healthcare is a 161-bed hospital serving the Shiawassee County area with additional locations in Genesee, Saginaw, Bay and Clinton counties.
Services range from primary care for the whole family to specialty care in areas such as neurology, orthopedic and sports medicine, robotic surgery, urology and endocrinology.
