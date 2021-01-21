CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials say three people have died from COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the death toll locally up to 63, and matching last week’s total.
In their weekly update, the Shiawassee County Health Department said 3,268 confirmed cases of the viral disease have been reported since the pandemic began. There are 493 people locally with known, active infections.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, statewide COVID-19 cases now total 542,146 with 13,905 deaths. The MDHHS reports 3,259 local cases and 64 deaths.
Shiawassee County’s numbers have been falling in recent weeks after reaching 350 in a single week two months ago. This week’s increase totaled just 114 new cases.
While numbers are falling, officials said vaccine doses have not flowed to the county in large numbers.
The health department said it has asked for 4,400 vaccine doses, but only received 800 for first doses and 400 for second shots. The department is working on vaccinations for Group 1B, which includes police, firefighters and educators.
According to MDHHS, the state has received 1.096 million doses of vaccine and administered 552,000. In Shiawassee County, the state says 4,125 doses have been delivered as of Monday and 3,050 have been administered.
MDHHS said in its Wednesday update that hospitals in Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, have 173 people in ICU beds with 60 using ventilators. Capacity in the region is 207 ICU beds.
Memorial Healthcare currently has 11 COVID-19 patients with one in its ICU.
Among long-term care facilities in the area, most saw lower infection numbers, but Chesaning Comfort Care is apparently fighting an outbreak.
According to MDHHS, Chesaning Comfort Care in Saginaw County reported eight new cases among residents with three deaths. The facility also reported 11 staff cases in the past week.
Pleasant View had three new resident cases and five staff cases this week.
Durand Senior Care and Rehab and The Meadows in Caledonia Township had one resident case. Memorial Healthcare, the Olive Branch in Perry, Ovid Healthcare Center and Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center all had no new cases.
MDHHS reported Oliver Woods in Owosso and The Lodges of Durand as not in compliance with reporting requirements.
Several area school districts have reported individual cases in the past several weeks.
Wednesday, Corunna Public Schools was the latest, reporting that a staff member at the high school was positive.
The health department reported that 1,402 people in the Owosso ZIP Code have been infected overall with 472 in the Durand area.
The age group with the largest number of infections remains those ages 50 to 59 with 550 cases. People 20 to 29 account for 535 infections.
Only one person younger than 60 has died from the disease in the county. Overall, 25 men have died and 38 women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.