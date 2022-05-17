A political earthquake rocked the nation two weeks ago when a leaked draft opinion suggested the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States.
Reverberations continue to be felt — and many are considering what the future will look like in a post-Roe world.
In Michigan, a 1931 law was rendered moot by Roe — but was never repealed. It will be the law of the land in Michigan if the Supreme Court strikes down its 1973 ruling, which would leave abortion law to the states. The 1931 law makes abortions a felony and prohibits it in all cases — including rape and incest — unless necessary to “preserve the life of the woman.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” May 8 that her office will refuse to enforce the “draconian” law.
“Politicians do not belong in our doctor’s offices, they don’t belong in our bedrooms and should not be making these kinds of decisions on behalf of the American public and behalf of women across America,” Nessel said.
Even if the law isn’t enforced at the state level, Michigan has 83 counties and Nessel said county governments could choose to enforce it.
That begs the question: Should Roe go by the wayside, what would happen in Shiawassee County?
County Prosecutor Scott Koerner didn’t provide a definitive answer in a phone interview Wednesday.
“It’s too early to say either way; I want to wait until a decision is being made and see what the impact is,” Koerner said. “I haven’t reviewed the law recently because there’s not been a definitive decision yet.”
The Shiawassee County Democratic Party issued a statement via email, and said women’s reproductive rights are “inalienable.”
“Women’s choice is the only acceptable option when it comes to their inalienable rights — as it is for men,” party Chairperson Janet Kiley said. “The 1931 law criminalizes women’s health care practices, which by definition infringes on her rights. It is not an acceptable state provision to replace Roe v. Wade. “Women cannot be equal participants in society without the ability to decide whether and when to have children.”
“Are the county’s limited resources best spent prosecuting women and their healthcare providers? I would say, of course not,” Kiley continued.
One important aspect of the 1931 law is that it wouldn’t only apply to women; it would to medical providers as well. Under the law, any person who “administers a pregnant woman any medicine, drug, substance or thing whatever, or shall employ any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of any such woman shall be guilty of a felony.”
Nessel herself said she had an abortion after she was pregnant with triplets, and was told by her doctor that she would miscarry all three unless she aborted one, in which the other two would have a chance of being born. Nessel went through with the abortion and now has two sons. Under Michigan’s 1931 law, that could potentially be deemed illegal because the law only makes an exception to “preserve the life of the woman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.