County COVID-19 numbers steady

CORUNNA — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County held steady Friday at 241, with 26 deaths.
In addition to the latest numbers, Shiawassee County Health Department officials announced Friday that — effective immediately — the health department will no longer be providing daily coronavirus updates on the weekend.
Moving forward, daily updates will be posted Monday through Friday on the health department’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/shiawasseehealthdepartment) and website (health.shiawassee.net).
According to the health department, those infected in Shiawassee County include 165 women and 76 men, though more men (15) than women (11) have died. Officials have not reported a specific reason for the disparity.
So far, 3,754 individuals have been tested for the virus in the county, with 3,384 results coming back negative.
Statewide, there are 56,621 cases and 5,406 people have died.
Most cases in Shiawassee County continue to be tied to long-term care facilities where 152 residents have been infected.
Cases among the public total 89. Overall, 179 people are considered recovered.
Cases have been reported at numerous facilities, including Durand Senior Care and Rehab, The Lodges of Durand, Pleasant View and The Meadows.
All of those facilities have said that since initial outbreaks were discovered cases have been steady or declined.
Countywide, the Durand area ZIP Code has 95 cases, Owosso 84, Perry 14 and Laingsburg and Corunna now have 10 each.
Elsewhere, Saginaw County is reporting 1,021 cases with 107 deaths.
Chapin Township has fewer than five cases. Brady and Chesaning township each report five while Maple Grove Township has 10 infections. The village of Chesaning has 31 cases, most apparently tied to a nursing home.
Clinton County reports 139 cases and just 10 deaths. Cases have been reported in Duplain, Victor and Ovid townships. However, the Mid-Michigan District Health Department does not provide specific numbers.
