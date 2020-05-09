County coronavirus total edges upward

CORUNNA — Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by Shiawassee County Health Department officials Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 204 cases, including 16 fatalities.
Saturday’s announcement came just one day after health department officials reported the largest single-day death toll in the county to date, as three additional residents — two men in their 70s and one woman in her 80s — succumbed to the respiratory illness.
Overall, those affected include 141 women and 63 men ranging from 6 to 99 years old. Ten remained hospitalized as of Friday, officials said.
Of the 2,933 people tested in the county, 2,560 have received negative results. Among those diagnosed, 74 have recovered.
Statewide, 46,756 people have been confirmed to have the infection while 4,526 have died.
While care facilities continue to account for most cases locally, Pleasant View today said in a press release it has no new cases beyond the 17 residents who tested positive (several staff members also were infected) April 24 and 25.
