CALEDONIA TWP. — Pleasant View officials Tuesday announced that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.
According to a press release posted online, the employee was tested Monday and the results were provided Tuesday. Officials said employees are tested weekly.
The employee was asymptomatic, the press release said.
According to officials, the employeewill not be able to return to work until 24 hours after their fever subsides, if they have one; and until 10 days after symptoms occur.
Officials said staff and residents have temperatures checked twice a day.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, Pleasant View was the site of about 30 infections among staff and residents. Since then, it has been COVID-19 free.
