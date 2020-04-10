Durand nursing home hit by COVID

DURAND — Shiawassee County health officials Thursday said eight employees at Durand Senior Care and Rehab have tested positive for COVID-19 as the county’s confirmed case total rose to 33.
“These employees are self isolating at home and are no longer in contact with residents,” county officials said in a press release. “Residents are being isolated in their rooms and not participating in group activities.”
Mike Perry, Nextcare Health Systems CEO, the parent company of Durand Senior Care, said no residents have been infected, but they are being monitored more closely than before.
“We started limiting visitors three weeks ago,” he said. “At this time no residents have been infected. With monitoring, that could change at any time. (But) at this there has been no impact on residents.”
According to Perry, Durand Senior Care and Rehab is implementing several strategies to protect residents and employees, including:
n Taking temperatures on all residents and staff twice a day.
n Monitoring resident’s respiratory status two times a day.
n Shut down all communal spaces and residents are quarantined to their rooms.
n Limited all non-essential visitors for over the last three weeks.
n Re-educated staff on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how it is spread.
n Staff members are wearing masks when they clock in.
Infected staff members won’t be allowed to return until three days after they are considered recovered and are removed from monitoring. Seven of those infected are Shiawassee County residents. The other individual’s county of residence was not specified.
Perry said the company, which has 26 facilities statewide, including three in Wayne County, is hopeful the situation was caught early.
“Asymptomatic people can bring it in. No one’s bringing it in intentionally. We have to have caregivers,” he said.
Perry noted with the long incubation period for the illness — up to two weeks — a caregiver could have picked up the virus at a grocery store or elsewhere without knowing it.
According to Thursday’s county update, those infected in Shiawassee County range in age from 15 to 81 years old. There are 17 men and 16 women with the disease. Health officials did not specify how many people, if any, have been hospitalized.
Nine people were reported as recovered from the illness.
Officials said 660 people have been tested for the virus with 564 tests returned as negative. Other tests remain pending.
In Michigan, the total number of cases rose to 21,504 and deaths topped 1,000 for the first time at 1,076.
The majority of cases and deaths have been reported in southeast Michigan.
The governor has extended her stay-at-home order until the end of the month and tightened restrictions on the number of people stores may allow inside to shop for essentials.
