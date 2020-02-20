OWOSSO TWP. — A group for those experiencing grief over the loss of a loved one will begin March 11 at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52.
GriefShare is a seminar and support group for people who are grieving. The group is sponsored by people who understand and have gone through grieving experiences.
Each GriefShare session includes a video seminar and group discussion. A GriefShare workbook assists with note-taking, journaling and grief study. The videos feature top experts on grief recovery with dramatic reenactments about living with grief and real-life stories of people who have experienced losses.
GriefShare is a nondenominational group and features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics.
The 13-week class meets each Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. There is no cost.
Workbooks are $15, but scholarships are available. People are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session.
For further information, call the church office (989) 723-2229.
