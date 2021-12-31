OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare this week announced Jason Ardelean, a board certified family nurse practitioner has joined its medical staff.
Ardelean received his bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Detroit-Mercy and a master of science in nursing/family nurse practitioner from the University of Michigan-Flint.
Ardelean has several years of nursing experience with a strong background in preventative health conditions including the treatment and management of acute and chronic illnesses.
Ardelean is an Owosso native.
He joins Dr. Oscar Macal and Dr. Antonio Santiago at Memorial Healthcare Internal Medicine in Owosso starting Jan. 10.
