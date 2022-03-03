COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County continued to fall over the past week, the Shiawassee County Health Department reported in its latest update Wednesday.
The health department counted just 62 new cases, the lowest total since it logged 63 Aug. 4, 2021. The testing positivity rate continued to fall, dropping to 11.37 % and dropping the county into the “medium” risk category. The county positivity rate peaked at 38.2% Jan. 27, but has been steadily falling since.
Anything over 3% indicates community spread of the virus.
“Residents are encouraged to get vaccinated and boosted if eligible and continue practicing mitigation strategies like staying home when sick and getting tested to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the health department said.
Officials recorded three new deaths, bringing the county total to 205 since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 12 residents died in the month of February.
The state of Michigan has logged 2,058,856 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32,050 deaths as of Wednesday. State data lists an additional 304,0663 cases and 2,716 deaths as “probable.”
Hospitals
Memorial Healthcare in Owosso listed just two COVID-19 patients, with none in the ICU, as of Monday. The hospital is at 41% capacity.
