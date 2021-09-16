CORUNNA — Shiawassee County health officials announced two COVID-19 deaths over the past week as the active case number climbed to its highest level since May.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, 108 county residents now have died from the viral disease.
The pair of deaths this week, one a county jail corrections officer, are the most in a single week since three reported deaths the week of July 21.
The county now has 423 known, active cases of the infection — the highest number of active cases since 428 were reported May 26.
“At this time, the level of transmission in Shiawassee County is ‘high’ according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker,” health officials said in a press release. “The Shiawassee County Health Department recommends masking while in indoor, public spaces based off CDC guidance.”
In May, cases were dropping from a 2021 high of 1,257 reported in April. Overall, the most active cases were reported in December 2020 when 1,356 people were fighting the disease.
This week’s increase is the fifth straight report with increasing numbers of active cases.
Overall, Shiawassee County has seen 6,335 cases of the disease since early 2020 — an increase of 127 from the previous week.
Memorial Healthcare this week said it has 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including three in the ICU on ventilators. None, the hospital reported, are vaccinated.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday reported 983,109 total cases in the state. For Tuesday and Wednesday, MDHHS reported 6,604 new cases and 62 deaths. The department reported 6,353 cases and 113 deaths for Shiawassee County.
The CDC currently lists 94 percent of counties in the nation as being at “high” risk of COVID-19 transmission. Only five counties in Michigan have the lower “substantial” risk designation.
In Shiawassee County, the rate of positive tests is 8.42 percent. Experts say anything over 3 percent indicates community spread.
The CDC says just 43 percent of people in Shiawassee County are fully vaccinated. Among those older than 12, the rate is 49.2 percent; above 18 it’s 51.8 percent and over 65 its 75.1 percent.
The national average is 54.1 percent of the total population and 63.3 percent of those older than 12.
Area schools have been struggling with outbreaks of COVID-19.
According to the MDHHS COVID-19 page, Owosso’s Emerson Elementary has a two-student outbreak linked to school transmission. Durand Middle School reported six student infections linked to the school and Perry Middle School had an eigh-person outbreak linked to school transmission.
According to the Corunna Public Schools website, over the past week six students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 affecting Louise Peacock, and both the middle and high schools.
Owosso Public Schools reported eight positive cases over the past week affecting Bright Beginnings, Emerson, the middle and high schools, and Central and Bryant elementaries. Overall 82 students were isolated or quarantined.
Perry Public Schools reported two positive cases in the past week at the high school with two students isolated and four others quarantined.
Laingsburg Community Schools reported two positive cases in the past week — one each at the middle and elementary schools. Two students were isolated and four others quarantined.
Byron Area Schools reported positive cases this week, but did not state how many students were quarantined.
Durand Area Schools reported two middle school cases and four high school cases over the past week. No information on quarantined students was listed.
Morrice Area Schools lists one staff member cases and four quarantined students at the elementary school.
Chesaning Union Schools last reported a case on its website Sept. 8.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools last reported positive cases at the elementary and Jr/Sr High School Sept. 7.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools data was not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.