SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Now may not be the time to de-clutter your home, since nonprofit organizations are not accepting donated items amid the coronavirus crisis.
Some people hunkering down in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” order are taking the opportunity to clean out their closets and garages. However, there’s nowhere to donate unwanted items at the moment.
Locally, Volunteers of America (VOA) in Corunna, and Goodwill and the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Caledonia Township are closed because of the virus. They are not accepting donated clothing, furniture or any other items.
Nor are the VOA donation boxes placed at various businesses around town being emptied. Ask Scott Newman, owner of Bob’s Tire & Car Repair, 1836 Corunna Ave. in Caledonia Township, where the VOA donation box in the parking lot of his business on Wednesday was full to bulging.
“People are shoving bags into the box and they are literally hanging out,” Newman said. “Some people will leave things at night and the next day they are strewn all over the parking lot. These items will be destroyed by weather and animals.
“They could be covered with the coronavirus,” he continued. “I just want people to stop putting stuff in there.”
A call to the toll-free number for VOA donation pickups leads to a voice-mail message indicating VOA is closed. Callers can’t leave a message.
Similarly, no one is answering the phone at the local Goodwill or the Salvation Army Thrift Store.
“I intend to post a sign requesting that people not leave anything outside the bin, and a warning that anything that is left will be considered abandoned and thrown away,” Newman said.
The business owner is concerned that the coronavirus could be living on surfaces of donated items. According to the federal Centers For Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration, the virus can live up to:
n Five days on metal, glass and ceramics
n Two-three days on plastics and stainless steel
n Four-five days on paper and wood
n One day on cardboard
n Two-eight hours on aluminum
n Four fours on copper.
The coronavirus does not seem to spread through food and has not been found in water, CDC and FDA officials say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.