OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare’s hospice team will be offering a free volunteer training course starting Sept. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The three-week course is offered at the hospice office, 1975 W. M-21.
The course offers volunteers the opportunity to learn about what hospice is, including information on skills such as sensitive communication, infection control, grief and bereavement, and the role of each hospice member involved.
Prospective volunteers will meet with the hospice team members and learn about each discipline and the role they play in our hospice patient’s life and the life of their families.
“We value this course because its content gives each volunteer a better perspective of the hospice concept, and how each patient is treated with a team approach from all disciplines,” said Lori Luchenbill, coordinator of hospice volunteers.
Volunteers provide companionship and socialize with hospice patients, and run patients’ errands and help with light housework, if needed.
Memorial’s hospice program also offers its patients the option of pet therapy and a flower ministry, which is also an opportunity for volunteers to help with the programs.
To register or for questions, call (989) 729-4271 or (989) 725-2299, ext. 6271.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.