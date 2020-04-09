Shiawassee COVID-19 cases now at 28

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Health Department officials Wednesday afternoon announced 28 people have been confirmed with cases of COVID-19.
Officials said confirmed cases include 16 men and 12 women ranging in age from 15 to 73. Officials did not specify which, if any, had underlying health issues.
The confirmed cases, officials said, include people isolating at home and those hospitalized. However, they did not specify how many people have been hospitalized.
“When it comes to releasing demographic information, we are a small community and we take measures to protect our community residents privacy,” health director Larry Johnson said Wednesday. “As we continue to have more positive cases, we are working to share more data with the public with some demographic information. We understand that health departments from across the state are displaying data differently based on their population and case counts.
“At this time, Shiawassee County has hit ‘community spread,’ meaning the virus is prevalent throughout our community,” he added. “Residents should continue to practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others when going out for essential items like groceries or medications, washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and not gathering with family and friends outside of their household.”
Nine area residents who were confirmed with the respiratory disease have recovered, officials said Wednesday.
A total of 620 people in the county have been tested for the coronavirus and 552 tests were negative. There are 40 tests that remain pending. Hospital officials have said previously they screen more people for the flu and other illnesses than are tested for the virus.
Statewide, confirmed cases reached 20,346 with 959 deaths, none locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.