OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic for uninsured area residents has announced a number of upcoming sessions.
Clinics take place the first and third Saturday of each month from 7 to10:30 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call (607) 584-9822.
Upcoming clinics are set for Nov. 20; Dec 4 and 16; Jan. 15, 2022; Feb. 5 and 19, 2022; and March 5 and 19, 2022.
The clinics take place in Suite K on the second floor of the Mitchell Medical Building, 802 W. King St.
For more information email shiawasseefreemedicalclinic@aol.com or visit shiawasseefreemedicalclinic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.