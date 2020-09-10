CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday said 34 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported over the past week in the county.
Officials said in their latest weekly update the county now has 444 confirmed cases since the COVID-19 pandemic first struck. There were 410 a week ago and 378 the week before.
Officials now say the county has 70 active cases, also up from 57 a week ago, and five people are hospitalized, another increase.
According to state officials there now are 108,595 confirmed cases in Michigan with 6,552 deaths tied to the viral disease. The state also reports an additional 11,000 probable cases based on symptoms.
State officials now say the death rate among people with confirmed cases of the disease is 6.0 percent. Michigan saw 13 new deaths Wednesday.
Statewide, 80,678 people have recovered from the disease. In Shiawassee County, the number recovered is 345.
According to state figures, 3.3 million people in Michigan have been tested for the virus, including 16,988 in Shiawassee County. About 3.9 percent of people tested are producing positive results.
In addition to the confirmed cases reported locally, state officials are reporting 31 probable cases in the county and one additional probable death connected to COVID-19. Probable cases are based on symptoms because a diagnostic test was not completed.
Among confirmed cases, the age group most impacted is 50 to 59 with 17.3 percent of confirmed cases (77). Those in the 50-69 age group account for 69 cases and 70-79 account for 57.
Other age groups with numerous cases include 20-29 (55), 30-39 (48) and 40-49 (52).
Women account for 276 cases and men 168, however, 17 men have died and just 12 women.
The Owosso ZIP Code area has the county’s largest number of cases at 158.
Durand has 125, Perry has 29, Laingsburg 27 and Corunna 18.
In Saginaw County, officials reported 2,525 confirmed cases with 1,434 recoveries and 129 deaths.
Brady Township reported 13 cases, Chapin Township had fewer than five, Maple Grove Township had 20 cases and Chesaning Township had seven. The village of Chesaning has 36 cases and Oakley reported six.
The Mid-Michigan District Health Department, covering Clinton County, reported 492 Clinton County cases and 13 deaths. The department has declined to specify the number of cases in municipalities, but notes there are cases in Duplain, Victor and Ovid townships.
Nationally, 6.38 million people have been infected, with 191,000 deaths.
