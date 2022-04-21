The Shiawassee County Health Department reported 50 new cases and zero new deaths in its COVID-19 update Wednesday.
The county’s testing positivity rate, however, increased for the second straight time, going up to 7.1% from 4.1%. It had reached a low point of 3.4% March 30. The county remains in the “low” risk category.
The SCHD last provided a COVID-19 update April 7; the health department is switching to bi-weekly reporting.
At the state level, Michigan had reported 2,099,201 cases and 33,068 deaths as of Wednesday. Another 312,263 cases and 2,867 deaths are listed as “probable.”
HOSPITALS
Memorial Healthcare in Owosso reported zero COVID-19 patients as of Monday. The hospital was at 38% occupancy.
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing had 22 COVID-19 patients and three in the ICU; the hospital is at 98% capacity. McLaren Greater Lansing reported seven COVID-19 patients and is at 95% capacity.
In the Flint area, McLaren reported seven COVID patients and is at 95% capacity. Hurley Medical Center had two COVID patients, but is at 98% capacity.
