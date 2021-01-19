OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare filled 950 vaccine appointments in less than an hour Monday morning and now is looking ahead to future vaccine shipments for people in the latest vaccination group.
“When additional vaccines from the state of Michigan are received, Memorial Healthcare will once again schedule community clinics. The best way to stay updated is on Memorial Healthcare’s social media platforms,” officials said in a press release. “Memorial Healthcare appreciates your patience and is excited to see the overwhelming response from the community for receiving the vaccine.”
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state has received 1,049,000 vaccine doses and administered 487,959 through Monday. The state says Shiawassee County has received 3,325 doses and administered 2,750.
In the meantime, COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to rise.
MDHHS Monday said there have been 538,377 COVID-19 infections and 13,824 deaths. In Shiawassee County, 3,228 people have been infected and 64 have died.
State officials last week said that after offering vaccinations to health care workers and then long-term care facility residents and staff it would release vaccines for the next group, which includes other health care employees, those 65 and older, pre-K to 12th-grade teachers, child care providers, police officers, first responders, jail/prison staff and frontline state/federal workers.
Memorial Healthcare has created an online form for people to pre-register for appointments when they become available at memorialhealthcare.org; click on the red “COVID-19 Vaccine Update” banner at the top of the page to complete the form.
When appointments become available, they will be on a first come, first-served basis. Those seeking a vaccine will receive a confirmation email or phone call from Memorial Healthcare with a date and time to confirm an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.