Durand signs off on new ambulance provider

DURAND — After more than a decade working with Mobile Medical Response, the city of Durand has agreed to terms with a new ambulance service provider.
On Monday, the Durand City Council unanimously approved a three-year contract with the Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Alliance (SSESA), also known as Perry Area Fire Rescue, at a cost of 1.5 mills of the city’s taxable value. That equates to approximately $97,000 per year, according to City Manager Colleen O’Toole.
Durand had contracted with Mobile Medical Response (MMR) since 2008 after cutting ties with DVA Ambulance. The city made the move to pursue contract negotiations with SSESA during a June 11 special meeting.
“On behalf of the SSESA alliance, we certainly are very, very pleased to have a new member,” Emergency Services Chief Guy Hubbard said following the June 11 meeting.
The city had received bids for a new contract from SSESA, Corunna Area Ambulance Service, and MMR.
SSESA offered a three-year contract at a cost of 1.5 mills of the city’s taxable value.
MMR offered a three-year contract at a base cost of $119,000 per year.
Corunna Area Ambulance offered a five-year deal at $195,000 per year or the current city millage for ambulance service, whichever is higher.
Council members noted SSESA’s bid was the only submission to fall within the city’s current 10-year, 1.65-mill fire and ambulance levy, approved by Durand voters in March. Officials expected it to generate about $104,000 in the first year collected.
Additionally, SSESA does not, and cannot respond to any other counties for services under current licensing, making them exclusive to Shiawassee County.
Per Monday’s approved contract, SSESA will provide 24/7 ambulance coverage to the city from its Vernon Township base, though an additional ambulance will also be stationed within the Durand city limits from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
Any resident who calls for services that does not require a transport to the hospital or decides that they do not wish to be transported will not receive a bill, per the contract.
Additionally, any resident who is uninsured or underinsured will be given a discount off his or her transport bill.
SSESA also agreed to provide Medical First Responder (MFR) training to all interested city of Durand firefighters, free of charge, as part of the contract, which takes effect Aug. 1.
