LANSING — According to an annual pathology report on Shiawassee County, drug overdose deaths fell 33 percent from the previous year, but fentanyl continues to play a key role in many fatalities.
According to the annual report released by Sparrow Forensic Pathology, which conducts autopsies for five counties, including Shiawassee, overdose deaths fell from 18 to 12 from 2018 to 2019. Deaths in 2017 totaled 17.
Fentanyl was found in 13 of 18 overdose victims in 2018, and nine of 12 last year. The drug — which is many times more powerful than heroin — was found in only six of 17 victims in 2017.
“Fentanyl is very powerful and highly addictive and is common in overdose deaths,” Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said. “While it is encouraging to see that overdose deaths have dropped in our community, we need to continue our efforts to address the problem of addiction.”
Ten of the 12 overdose deaths in 2019 were considered accidental. One was determined to be suicide while the last was undetermined.
Opioids remain the most common group of drugs used. In addition to fentanyl or acetylfentanyl, opioids found in overdose victims included heroin, methadone, morphine, oxycodone and hydromorphone. Every 2019 death included an opioid drug. Cocaine was reported in two deaths and amphetamines (including methamphetamine) played a role in four.
Those who succumbed to overdoses also typically had numerous drugs in their systems, including anti-seizure medication, antihistimines, muscle relaxers, nerve pain blockers, anti-convulsants and designer drugs.
Johnson said a key to the reduction in deaths from opioid overdoses from previous years has been the increased use of naloxone.
“Naloxone is more widely used and available than it has been in past years,” he said. “It has made a difference in saving lives as more first responders and community members have access to it.”
Among those who died from drug overdoses in 2019 were five men and seven women. Victims ranged in age from 21 to 60.
In 2017, victims ranged from 21 to 72 with 12 of 17 being men. In 2018, victims were 27 to 70 with 12 men and six women.
Johnson said area residents can find help to overcome addiction, including through Shiawassee Families Against Narcotics.
“(It’s) a community based group available to those who are seeking recovery, those in recovery, family members affected by addiction and community supporters,” he said. “The Shiawassee FAN group is open to all community members and hosts meetings from 7 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month”
He noted that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings are being held virtually, and said more information about FAN, people should visit Shiawassee Families Against Narcotics on Facebook.
Additionally, Johnson urged people to dispose of unused medications to prevent them from being misused.
He said medication can be turned in at the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Durand City Hall, Perry City Hall, Memorial Healthcare and the Owosso Public Safety Department. All pills are accepted, but not inhalers, syringes or inhalers.
