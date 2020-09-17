CORUNNA — Shiawassee County health officials Wednesday said the county’s month-long surge in COVID-19 cases slowed down with just 12 new cases confirmed.
With the good news on the smaller increase in cases, the Shiawassee County Health Department also reported a new death. Officials said a man in his 60s was the latest county resident to succumb to the disease.
Local officials now say there have been 456 cases of COVID-19, up from 444 a week ago. In addition to the smaller number of new cases, officials also said the number of active cases also declined significantly, falling from 70 to 41. In all, 385 county residents are considered recovered from the virus.
Despite the reduction in new cases, officials say three people are hospitalized because of the disease.
According to state officials, there have been 113,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic took hold in March. An additional 11,879 people have probable cases, based on symptoms rather than testing.
The state has seen 6,623 deaths tied to COVID-19 with 320 others probable. The fatality rate among those with confirmed cases is 5.8 percent.
Michigan saw 680 new confirmed cases Wednesday, up slightly from the previous day, but down from the recent peak of 1,300 posted Friday. There were 11 deaths statewide; the daily range this month has been from one to 21.
State officials say more than 3.2 million people have been tested for the virus. The state reported more than 18,900 Shiawassee County residents have been tested.
State numbers for Shiawassee County show 453 confirmed cases and 31 probables. It also shows 29 deaths and one probable. It’s not clear why state numbers are different than those posted locally.
In Shiawassee County, the largest number of cases is in the Owosso ZIP Code area with 162. Durand’s ZIP Code area has 128 and Perry has 30.
Cases in the county are spread among all age groups with the highest concentrations between 20 and 79. People between 50 and 59 account for 77 cases, the largest single group.
The disease continues to affect more women with 280 cases among females and 176 among men. Despite that gender disparity, men are dying at a higher rate with 18 men dying and 12 women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.