OWOSSO — Because of the improvement in COVID-19 indicators in the county, beginning today, Memorial Healthcare will reopen limited visitation to inpatient areas, hospital officials said Monday.
However, the long-term care unit and assisted living facility The Meadows remain closed to visitors.
“We understand the important role of loved ones during this time and encourage patients and residents to use our free Wi-Fi to communicate with family members and friends through a mobile device, tablet or laptop,” officials said in a press release. “Our commitment to health and safety remains the highest priority. We continue to monitor the risk of COVID-19 closely and will adjust visitor restrictions as necessary. We appreciate your help in keeping our patients and employees safe.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday reported 3,461 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Shiawassee County, along with 73 COVID-related deaths. Statewide, officials Tuesday reported 569,980 confirmed cases and 14,965 deaths.
Visitor restrictions include:
n Patients are allowed one healthy adult visitor at a time age 16 and up, from 3 to 7 p.m.
n Visitors must enter through the main lobby, will be screened for signs of illness and must wear a face covering.
n Visitors will be expected to stay at the patient’s bedside, sanitize/wash hands every time they enter or leave the patient’s room, leave immediately when visitation is over and not gather in common areas.
Visitors will be asked to return home if they exhibit symptoms of illness or do not comply with the policy. Patients who are COVID-19 positive or are suspected of COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors. For more information, visit memorialhealthcare.org.
