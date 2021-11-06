CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Thursday announced it will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children as young as 5 starting Nov. 15.
Vaccine appointments for children are by appointment only and parents or guardians must accompany children. Only one adult should attend.
Wednesday, the SCHD said the county saw 264 new, positive cases of COVID-19 over the previous seven days and active cases now number 925 — the most since May 6. The number of new cases is the most in one week since April.
Active case numbers have increased every week since August when there were just 27 known, active cases.
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported 13 people hospitalized, three in the ICU.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday reported 9,764 new cases and 137 deaths for the previous two days. There have been 1.14 million COVID-19 cases since March 2020 and 22,384 deaths.
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced earlier this week that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine has been approved for children ages 5-11. The approval follows earlier approval of vaccines for children 12 to 17.
Adult vaccines received full approval several months ago.
To make an appointment with the Shiawassee County Health Department, schedule online at health.shiawassee.net under the COVID-19 Vaccination tab or call the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (989) 743-2460, option 1.
In addition to the health department, COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at many local pharmacies. To find COVID-19 vaccines, visit vaccines.gov.
