CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Tuesday said it is only providing COVID-19 booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine for individuals who are immunocompromised.
“At this time, the Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) is not providing COVID-19 vaccine boosters for those 65 and older, and high-risk individuals, however, SCHD continues to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters for those who are immunocompromised per ACIP/CDC/FDA guidance,” officials said in a press release.
Friday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a COVID-19 vaccine booster for those who received Pfizer and are 65 and older or are high risk.
However, the FDA rejected COVID-19 vaccine boosters for Pfizer vaccines for those 16 and over. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet today to finalize those definitions and recommendations.
“SCHD is monitoring this situation closely and will provide an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccine boosters after the ACIP meeting (today),” the SCHD said.
Currently, almost every county in Michigan is considered at high risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC.
As of Monday, the state has seen 995,910 cases and 20,700 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The MDHHS said Shiawassee County has seen 6,443 cases and 114 deaths.
The CDC said Shiawassee County has seen 196 new cases over the previous seven days. The testing positivity rate is 9.7 percent.
Just 43.4 percent of the county population is fully vaccinated — only 49.9 percent of those older than 12.
