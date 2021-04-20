CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Monday said it has received enough vaccine for 1,000 first-dose shots this week — an increase over last week, but still fewer shots than past shipments.
Memorial Healthcare, in a separate announcement, said it received doses for a second-shot clinic slated Friday, but did not apparently receive any new first-dose vaccine.
A week ago, the SCHD said it received 700 first-shot doses of vaccine.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services now says 7.7 million vaccine doses have been shipped to Michigan. Shiawassee County has received 35,920 doses overall.
MDHHS also said 2.49 million people in Michigan have been completely vaccinated — 30.8 percent. Overall, 3.66 million people have received at least one shot, 45.2 percent.
In Shiawassee County, MDHHS said, 15,722 residents — 28.2 percent — have been fully vaccinated and 22,832 or 40.9 percent have received at least one shot.
The SCHD Monday said it has received 1,000 first-dose shots and 900 second-dose shots this week. The department allocated 580 doses to other organizations distributing vaccines locally.
MDHHS said the SCHD has received 1,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 15,500 of Moderna — 16,900 total. Pharmacies in the county have received 1,800 J&J doses, 4,300 Moderna and 7,020 Pfizer doses. Memorial Healthcare has received 2,000 Moderna and 3,900 Pfizer doses.
According to MDHHS, the state now has seen 793,881 COVID-19 cases, including 16,901 deaths. In Shiawassee County, there have been 5,026 cases and 91 deaths.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate averaged 13.87 percent over the past seven days. Experts say a rate over 3 percent indicates uncontrolled community spread. While the average remains above the benchmark, it has fallen after reaching a high of 17.91 percent April 6.
New COVID-19 cases also have fallen slightly in the state. New cases hit more than 10,300 in a day on April 5, but have been between 5,000 and 6,000 over the past three days.
Memorial Healthcare Monday said it has 17 COVID-19 patients, including three in its ICU.
Vaccination options locally
n HomeJoy, a Corunna home-care firm, is taking registrations for homebound individuals interested in the vaccine at (989) 666-3887.
n Village Care Pharmacy, M-52 and M-21 in Owosso, is taking registrations at (989) 720-4545.
n The SCHD has opened an online “interest form” available through its website (hipaa.jotform.com/203646139090050) through which people who qualify can sign up to be contacted when an appointment is available. Anyone 16 and older may use the form.
n People also may call (989) 743-2460. Memorial Healthcare is using the Health Department’s waiting list to determine who receives shots. Second-dose clinics are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. The facility is currently contacting people on the SCHD waiting list.
n To get onto Central Pharmacy-Owosso’s list, call or text your name, date of birth and phone number to (989) 725-1344. Central Pharmacy-Laingsburg can be reached by calling (989) 651-1777. The Central Pharmacy-Perry number is (517) 625-8640, press “0” to reach a technician.
n The Meijer online form is available at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001.
n VGs is offering some appointments. Visit shopvgs.com/covid19vaccine for more information.
n The Rite Aid vaccine scheduler allows people to find appointments throughout Michigan at https://tinyurl.com/6ytk9mtp.
n The Walgreens website is walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_scheduler_brandstory_main_March2021.
n The Ingham County Health Department is offering vaccines for all state residents: app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21488751&appointmentType=21646592.
n Clinton County residents can add their name to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department list at mmdhd.org/covid-vaccine-information/. The website also includes links for a number of other potential vaccination sites.
n The Saginaw County Health Department vaccination site is saginawpublichealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/.
