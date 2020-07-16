CORUNNA — Even as statewide COVID-19 infections surge to levels not seen in two months, Shiawassee County remains relatively unscathed by the respiratory virus.
The Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday, its weekly update, announced the number of local cases has risen to 262 confirmed infections, up from 259 reported cases a week ago.
The number of Shiawassee County people deemed “recovered” is 231, but 27 people have died of COVID-19 related issues — none since July 1.
Wednesday, Michigan reported the highest number of new cases of the disease since May — not quite two weeks after the Fourth of July weekend when hundreds of people across the state were seen in various videos congregating without taking any precautions.
The state health department reported 891 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number since May 14. It also reported four more confirmed or probable deaths from the disease, raising the state’s death toll to 6,330.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a press conference, said she may be forced to reimpose some restrictions if the upward trajectory continues.
Whitmer, a Democrat, said Michigan is at a “turning point” and “we’re trying to hold on to staying in phase four,” which most regions of the state are in right now. Under phase three, a stay-at-home order was in place. There would not be in-person instruction when K-12 schools reopen.
Statewide there were about 71 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which was a lower rate than in all but seven states. But Michigan’s seven-day case average as of Tuesday, 566, was up from the seven-day average of roughly 361 on June 30, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said it is easy to think that although Michigan is seeing an uptick, it is “out of the woods” compared to places like Texas and Florida.
“But we’re not,” he said. “We need everybody to step up — wear a mask.”
The state reported increased testing, to 21,000 a day over the last week, but said tests were coming back positive at a rate of 3.4 percent, compared with 2.8 percent the previous week. National experts say 3 percent is the “cutoff” that “you really want to be under, so this is an indicator there is ongoing spread of the disease and that we’re not simply seeing more cases just because we are doing increased testing,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.
While local numbers have held mostly steady, Genesee County has 2,370 cases, Saginaw has 1,385, Ingham is at 1,167, Livingston is at 504, Clinton is at 252 and Gratiot is 97.
In Saginaw County, the village of Chesaning has 36 cases, many of which were tied to a long-term care facility. The village of Oakley, and Chesaning and Chapin townships all report fewer than five infections. Brady Township has five total cases while Maple Grove Township has 11.
Clinton County has 12 deaths overall. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department reports cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, but does not provide specific numbers.
In Shiawassee County, the majority of people diagnosed with the disease have been older than 50 with 172 cases. Those younger than 50 account for 89 cases.
Local officials say they have tested 6,916 people with 6,643 tests returned negative.
The county’s hardest-hit areas include the Owosso and Durand ZIP codes with 91 and 98 cases, respectively. Many of those diagnoses were among senior citizens living in long-term care facilities, including Durand Senior Care and Rehab, Pleasant View, The Meadows and The Lodges of Durand.
The Perry area has reported 21 cases, none tied to a senior care facility.
Women account for 177 infections and men 85, however, deaths among men outnumber those among women 16-11 — similar to state and national trends.
