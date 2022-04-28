OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare’s Wellness Center is yet to open its doors to the public, but if the close to 400 pre-sale memberships it has sold is any indication, the center is soon to be buzzing with activity.
After almost three years of construction, which was lengthened by shutdowns due to COVID-19, Memorial is opening its 115,000 square foot state-of-the-art Neurology, Orthopedic and Wellness (NOW) Building in a phased rollout beginning May 2.
The Wellness Center and 3T MRI services will be available starting May 2. The hospital’s Center for Orthopedics, Podiatry and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation practices will combine into one location for patients and will open on May 5. The Institute for Neuroscience, Clinical Research and Outpatient Lab will follow May 16. On May 23, all outpatient therapy services — which include physical, speech, occupational and pediatric therapy — will open to the public, creating a convenient transition for orthopedic patients receiving rehabilitation services all under one roof, according to a press release from Memorial Healthcare.
The Wellness Center is open to the public, not just patients of Memorial. Programming and wellness manager Sarah McNamara said the center will offer an “all-encompassing fitness and wellness center,” including massage therapy, a personalized exercise prescription appointment with an exercise physiologist, a wide array of fitness equipment and group fitness classes from certified professionals.
“I think this is going to be a wonderful chapter in Memorial (Healthcare)’s 100-year legacy,” McNamara said. “We’re very excited to offer these new services to the community.”
Additional amenities include an indoor track; a lap pool that will be used for group fitness and swimming lessons; a sauna; men’s and women’s steam rooms; and private shower suites. Group classes for Pilates, yoga, spin and high-intensity interval training are also available, as well as personal training and one-on-one nutrition counseling, per a press release from Memorial.
Five different types of memberships will be offered: individual, couples, dependent, senior and senior couples. The memberships will be on a monthly basis with an original enrollment fee. The only penalty of canceling a membership is the member will have to repay the enrollment fee if they decide to become a member of the Wellness Center again, per McNamara.
The NOW Building will provide the community with a lot more than the Wellness Center alone. Patients of the hospital’s Center for Orthopedics, along with the Institute of Neuroscience, will experience radical changes in patient experience.
The NOW Building has been set up as what McNamara called a “one-stop shop,” meaning patients will be able to condense what could be several months of consultations, referrals, testing, imaging and appointments with specialists into a single day’s visit, according to a press release from Memorial.
“We’ve all experienced the frustration and anxiety of what seems like a never-ending series of appointments to get a diagnosis and treatment plan,” said Dr. Margaret Frey, chair of neurology for Memorial Healthcare and medical director of the Institute for Neuroscience. “Our new model of care eliminates those hurdles by bringing our full team of neurology specialists, testing capabilities and a pharmacy on-site to give patients everything they need in one appointment.”
For additional information on the NOW Building and membership to the Wellness Center, visit memorialhealthcare.org/wellness-center.
