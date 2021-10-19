OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council Monday without comment during its consent agenda voted 7-0 to purchased a new ambulance to replace a 2001 model now in use.
According to the council’s agenda packet, Kodiak Emergency Vehicles will provide a 2022 ambulance costing $228,591. Kodiak was selected from three bids received.
The city received an $80,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
According to information from the council, bids were opened Aug. 10. Kodiak, which is based in Grand Ledge, is expected to deliver the new ambulance in 12 to 18 months.
The new ambulance will be a 2022 Osage Super Warrier type II built on a Ford E-450 chassis. In addition, the vehicle will include a Stryker Power Pro XT cot.
The city budgeted $100,000 for the ambulance in this year’s budget and will pay the remainder after applying the grant in the 2022-23 budget year.
