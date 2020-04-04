CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials confirmed Friday one additional case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 18.
According to a press release from the Shiawassee County Health Department, 10 adult males and eight adult females have been diagnosed with the virus. All county residents who have tested positive for the virus are between 26 and 73 years of age. No local cases have resulted in fatalities.
“The collective goal for Shiawassee County residents should be to slow the spread of this virus by working as a community to adhere to the ‘stay home, stay safe’ order,” said county health department officer Larry Johnson in the press release. “The Shiawassee County Health Department wants to reinforce that people should be taking all recommended prevention measures.”
Memorial Healthcare has conducted 576 COVID-19 tests and has received 522 negative results, according to the release. The remaining results are currently pending.
The Memorial Healthcare Alternate Care Site is open on a walk-in basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for people with mild to moderate flu-like symptoms at 826 W. King St. Those with severe symptoms should call 911 or go to the emergency department. Call (989) 723-5211 before arrival, if possible.
Statewide, there are 12,744 confirmed cases and 479 deaths.
