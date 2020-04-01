Locking in shelter

OWOSSO — Homeless Angels, Shiawassee County’s new — and only — homeless shelter, has had to reorganize operations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Top priority has been the health and safety of the facility’s nine residents. They were given a choice a couple of weeks ago: Get ready to shelter in place, or make a different plan. A family of four left while five others chose to stay, including a pair of teenage sisters.
“The people who are still here didn’t have options,” said Shelly Ochodnicky, executive director of the Owosso campus of Lansing-based Homeless Angels. “We could have ‘moteled’ them, but we hated to disturb what they’ve started with us. They’re comfortable with us.”
Homeless Angels isn’t taking new residents at this time, but current residents can stay indefinitely, thanks to shelter volunteers Sam Schneider and Joseph Schultz.
They have agreed to take turns hunkering down with residents inside the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until the crisis lifts.
“It’s what God tells me to do,” said Schneider, who has been living at the shelter for nearly two weeks. Schultz will relieve him at noon Thursday. “So far, everything has been going pretty good.”
“Sam has been a rock star. We couldn’t do this without him and Joseph,” Ochodnicky said.
Health precautions are firmly in place. Ochodnicky and shelter case manager Bridgett Flynn are confining themselves to the facility’s separate office area. Owing to previous community donations, the shelter’s kitchen cupboards, and large refrigerator and freezer are fully stocked.
“Because of our community being so giving, we have a nice stockpile of supplies and gift cards we can use at Meijer and Kroger, so we’re well prepared,” Ochodnicky said. “But if this runs as long as anticipated, we’re going to run out of essential items. It would be great if people wanted to give us gift cards for groceries.”
Memorial Healthcare, despite its own virus-related challenges, continues to deliver dinners every Friday, she said. Hospital crews, donning gloves, drop off the food on a picnic table outside the shelter. Local restaurants that were providing meals on other days had to stop temporarily, Ochodnicky said.
For now, because the shelter’s kitchen isn’t quite finished, Schneider said he has been cooking grilled cheese sandwiches and French toast for residents on a hot plate. TV dinners and Hot Pockets are menu staples.
Residents are passing the time making jigsaw puzzles, watching Netflix shows and staying in touch with friends and loved ones on social media. On Monday, a resident’s birthday was celebrated with a cake donated by Cupcakes and Kisses in Owosso.
Some shelter residents became anxious Sunday, he said, when the federal stay-home guidelines were extended to April 30.
“But everybody understands the situation,” Schneider said. “We’ll get through.”
Ochodnicky and Flynn are also keeping an eye on the 15 families who moved into the shelter since it opened last October and have since found independent housing. Many of them don’t have vehicles and can’t get to the store, she said.
“We’re checking on them every day, taking supplies and doing porch drops,” Ochodnicky said. “We’ve gone to the pharmacy for medicines.”
A former Memorial employee, Ochodnicky said she is well aware of the steps to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection among shelter residents and volunteers.
“We’re taking all the precautions,” she said. “That’s all we can do at this time.”
Monetary donations can be made to the Owosso Campus by visiting homelessangels.org or mailed to Homeless Angels, 218 N. Park St., Owosso, MI 48867. For details, call (989) 723-5400.
A date for the shelter to reopen has not been determined.
