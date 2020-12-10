CORUNNA — Local health officials expressed alarm this week as COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to increase dramatically.
“We are very concerned about the large increase in COVID-19 cases occurring over the last three months,” Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said. “The second surge has been much larger than the original.”
Since last week, local cases have increased by 311 to 2,381, and five additional area residents have died from the coronavirus (48 total), the Shiawassee County Health Department said in its Wednesday update.
This past week’s increase is the fourth straight above 300 cases after not having reached that level in the previous eight months. The five new deaths matches last week’s total for the most in one week. The county’s total of confirmed cases has nearly tripled since October.
In addition, active cases now stand at 1,357, a new high for Shiawassee County. Last week, the county reported 1,228 active cases.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which updates information daily, said statewide cases totaled 415,200 Wednesday, along with 10,213 deaths. The state website counted 2,377 Shiawassee County cases and 49 deaths, as well as 59 probable cases and an additional probable death.
Memorial Healthcare, according to the MDHHS reported 18 COVID-19 patients, including one in the ICU as of Monday. The facility was at 62 percent capacity. The facility reported seven to 14 days of PPE on hand.
“We are monitoring hospital bed capacity daily and are in close communication with the Memorial Healthcare,” Johnson said. “We must all work together as a community to practice social distancing and wear masks so that we don’t overwhelm our only county hospital.”
“Memorial Healthcare continues to be ready and prepared to care for patients in our community, for COVID or non-COVID related concerns,” said Megan Smith, associate vice president of quality and safety at Memorial Healthcare. “We continue to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, practice good hand hygiene, complete daily screening of all employees, complete screening on all patients, and increased disinfection throughout all Memorial Healthcare facilities.”
In addition, area long-term care facilities also have seen increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths over previous weeks.
“We are also monitoring cases in long-term care facilities in both residents and staff,” Johnson said. “These vulnerable populations are at high risk for developing complications from COVID-19. These facilities were hit hard early in the pandemic and we do not want that to happen again.”
According to the MDHHS website, as of Tuesday, Oliver Woods was reporting 11 new resident cases and one new resident death.
Pleasant View had four new cases and one new death, as well as four new cases among staff members.
The Olive Branch in Perry reported two new staff cases while Memorial’s LTC reported one staff case.
Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center reported one staff case while Chesaning Comfort Care had two resident cases and one staff case.
Ovid Healthcare Center had one staff case.
Despite increasing cases locally, officials this week said the statewide numbers are improving and they are cautiously optimistic.
MDHHS reported about 4,900 cases Wednesday across Michigan, the first daily total lower than 5,000 since Nov. 25 and only the second below that level since Nov. 6.
Statewide deaths also fell to 75 Wednesday, the lowest daily total since Nov. 25 when 73 people died from COVID-19.
The MDHHS says 197,750 people have recovered, leaving 217,450 active cases in the state.
“There is hope on the horizon with the upcoming vaccine,” Johnson said. “We are embarking on what will become the largest mass vaccination campaign the world has ever seen, even larger than the polio campaign of the 1950s. The Health Department will be leading the effort working with multiple local partners, including Memorial Healthcare.
“Frontline healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities will be among the first to receive the vaccine,” he said. “Daily meetings are occurring for the planning of this monumental logistical effort. The first doses could arrive before the end of the year.”
Johnson said if plans proceed as projected, the general public could begin receiving vaccine doses by March.
“We need to vaccinate 70 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity and eradicate this virus. We all need to do our part by practicing social distancing and wearing masks. There is much to be hopeful for and I truly believe we are closer to the end than the beginning of this pandemic,” he said.
According to MDHHS, 44,288 people have received COVID-19 tests in Shiawassee County.
“Anyone interested in having a test can call (989) 729-6422 to schedule an appointment, with most appointments being scheduled on the same day,” Smith said. “Memorial Healthcare uses a PCR test for COVID-19, the ‘gold standard’ for COVID-19 testing.
“Results for the last 14 days show Memorial Healthcare has processed 4,168 PCR tests with a total turnaround time of 1.22 days,” she said.
The health department said COVID-19 cases in the Owosso area account for the largest portion in the county with 999 in the Owosso ZIP Code area. The Durand area has 379 cases while Corunna has 182.
People ages 50 to 59 account for 402 of the county’s cases with those 20 to 29 totaling 382 and people 40 to 49 totaling 358.
Woman account for 1,300 infections and men total 1,026. Twenty-seven women have died and 21 men.
In Saginaw County, there 9,729 cases overall.
Chesaning has 106 cases while Oakley has 42. Chesaning Township has 87, Maple Grove Township has 68 and Brady Township has 65.
