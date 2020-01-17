OWOSSO — On Oct. 30, 2016, Sgt. Doug Chapman of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office lost his stepdaughter to a heroin overdose.
That personal tragedy, coupled with Chapman’s experience in law enforcement and with the county’s drug court program, prompted him to assist in creating a Families Against Narcotics (FAN) chapter in Shiawassee County, which hosted its first meeting Thursday night inside Owosso High School’s media center.
Chapman serves as president of the group and said his goal is to provide a forum where people struggling with addiction, and their families, can speak freely.
“My main passion is trying to make sure no one has to go through what I’ve been through, because opioids are killing a whole generation, without question,” Chapman said. “I feel like if I can just save one person, it’s worthwhile. We need to all put our heads together. This is here in the community and we have to give back and help this community.”
Families Against Narcotics was founded in 2007 in Macomb County after two teen heroin overdoses that occurred just weeks apart in the city of Fraser, according to the nonprofit organization’s website. Since then, more than 20 FAN chapters have formed statewide, each with the goal of providing assistance, support and education to communities about the severity of drugs and addiction.
Approximately 30 local residents attended the Shiawassee chapter’s inaugural meeting Thursday, as board members introduced themselves, outlined the groups objectives and took time to interact with attendees and answer questions.
There was also a moment of silence to honor all the individuals lost to addiction, as well as those continuing to struggle and those in recovery.
Thirty-Fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, who serves as vice president of the Shiawassee FAN chapter, said he believes the group will serve as a great complement to the Shiawassee County Adult Drug and Sobriety Court established in 2016, which helps residents charged with drug crimes enter into a treatment program instead of facing jail time.
“With the drug court, we created a model, and what that model does is it matches participants with resources. Those resources could be employment, housing, food, mental health care…We played a matching game, and it worked,” Stewart said. “We found tremendous success and the idea behind FAN is to duplicate that success, create the same model, except we’re going to catch the addict before they catch a charge…If we’re able to catch the addict, treat the addict, before there’s a charge, before there’s a conviction, before there’s adjudication, we’ve saved the community resources, we’ve saved the participant a criminal conviction and we may have even saved a life.”
Lori Ziolkowski, a marketing and management professor at Delta College, helped found the Great Lakes Bay Region Families Against Narcotics chapter in 2017 after witnessing her daughter battle an IV heroin addiction for four years.
Though her daughter, Amanda, is now approaching her fourth year in recovery, there are many families who aren’t as lucky, Ziolkowski said, which is why she’s continued to spread awarenesss regarding the misconceptions surrounding drug addiction.
“A lot of people want to argue that it’s a choice and not a disease,” Ziolkowski said. “It’s a choice to manage the disease, like type-2 diabetes, you can choose to manage your diabetes or you can choose not to. It’s the same thing with addiction. You have addiction, you have to choose whether or not you want to manage it.”
Ziolkowski came into contact with Chapman in August 2019 while showcasing a “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer at the Shiawassee County Fair, which models a teenager’s bedroom and is used as a tool to help individuals recognize the many signs of drug abuse.
From there, Ziolkowski said she’s been in constant contact with people in Shiawassee County, helping to ensure the Shiawassee FAN chapter gets off to a strong start; She will serve as a guest speaker at the group’s next meeting Feb. 20.
“This epidemic is devastating communities, and if I can share anything with my knowledge or my passion to help the community members organize and pull together like tonight, then that is (worth it),” Ziolkowski said. “I felt helpless for a really long time when my daughter was sick…We’re not helpless, this community is not helpless, we can do tangible things to help people.”
Shiawassee Families Against Narcotics will meet every third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Owosso High School Media Center.
For more information about the group, visit Facebook/ShiawasseeFamiliesAgainstNarcotics or call (989) 413-8117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.