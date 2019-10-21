FLINT — The physicians of Comprehensive Breast Care recently announced breast surgeon Dr. Ashley Richardson has joined their team.
Richardson was raised in Byron, graduated from Byron High School, and has returned to the area to practice medicine.
She completed a breast surgical oncology fellowship at McLaren Karmanos Cancer Institute in Flint, where she was the first graduate of the fellowship program.
Richardson conducted her general surgery residency at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, and obtained her doctor of osteopathic medicine at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
She is a member of the American College of Surgeons/American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, the American Medical Association, the American Osteopathic Association, the Michigan Osteopathic Association and the American Society of Breast Surgeons.
She has a special interest in high-risk breast cancer screening and management.
“I am honored to join the Comprehensive Breast Care team of Eric Brown and Linsey Gold, who have such an amazing reputation among their colleagues and their patients in southeast Michigan and mid-Michigan,” Richardson said in a press release. “I’m especially happy that I will be practicing near my hometown of Byron.”
