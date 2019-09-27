Doing the little thing, saving a life

OWOSSO — The headline could have read “Corunna man found dead at hospital,” Jim Ruthenberg said Thursday — instead he is alive and feeling well enough to hike several miles.
Making that feat possible was a public safety officer at Memorial Healthcare, who took extraordinary measures to bring Ruthenberg, who was unresponsive after having a heart attack in the hospital parking lot in July, back to life.
“Thanks for letting me live. Yo, Geno, you did it!” Ruthenberg, 60, said moments before presenting Memorial Healthcare Public Safety Officer Geno Mangino with the American Heart Association HERO Award in the lobby at Memorial, as a large crowd watched.
Mangino, 38, who lives in New Lothrop, declined to give a speech, but after the award event said, “I was happy to be there for him when he needed it.”
Ruthenberg said he doesn’t remember anything that happened in the early hours of July 10, when chest pains prompted him to drive himself to Memorial.
Mistakenly, he pulled into the parking lot at the hospital’s main entrance instead of the emergency room entrance. He managed to put the car in park. Then his heart stopped working. He slumped over the steering wheel.
Mangino, on duty in the parking lot while working overnight, noticed the man pull in. He walked over to tell him he needed to use the ER driveway. Looking through the car window, Mangino — a former Memorial ER technician and experienced EMT — knew right away the man’s health situation was dire.
The man’s skin was purple. He did not respond to questions. Mangino checked his pulse: There was none.
Dragging Ruthenberg from the car and laying him on the ground, Mangino began to perform CPR. At the same time, he notified the ER by walkie-talkie. Within about five minutes, a large team headed up by Dr. Christopher Clark came running.
Clark, who spoke at Thursday’s event, said the crew inserted six IVs, administered medication and put Ruthenberg on a ventilator.
“We did it all out there, on the ground,” Clark said. “Jim had had the kind of heart attack that kills people.”
As Ruthenberg began to show signs of life, the medical crew carried him into the hospital lobby and continued to stabilize him. Owosso paramedics and other emergency personnel arrived to support the hospital crew’s efforts. A helicopter then transported Ruthenberg to Sparrow Health System in Lansing for further treatment.
Sherrie Ruthenberg, Jim’s daughter, said she was sound asleep at her home in Davison when the call came about her father. She immediately drove to Sparrow, beating the helicopter there.
By the end of his third day of treatment, which included inserting a coronary stent, Ruthenberg had completely “woken up,” she said.
“I think it’s a miracle he’s alive,” Sherrie Ruthenberg said. “I’m very grateful they worked on him and didn’t give up.”
Jim Ruthenberg said he has since recovered his health “100 percent.” He was pleased to be able to hike 8 miles just a few days after his release from Sparrow. He said finding out he’d had a serious heart attack shocked him because he’d always been healthy. A passionate runner, he logged 564 miles in 2016.
He’s not running again yet; he’s counting his blessings.
“It was kind of amazing,” he said. “It was kind of lucky it happened like it did.”
Ruthenberg definitely beat the odds. A hospital official Thursday noted 600,000 cardiac arrests occur each year in the United States. Of those, 395,000 take place outside of a hospital, and less than 6 percent of those victims survive.
Mangino’s concern and quick thinking saved the man’s life, several speakers at the award event said.
“We’re very proud of the service you provide every day, but this is exceptional,” Memorial President/CEO Brian Long said. “We are certainly proud to have you as part of our team.”
Memorial Public Safety Director Jeff Hauk said his officers are taught to focus on “doing the small things,” such as smiling, saying hello, maintaining a professional demeanor and taking opportunities to go above and beyond the call of duty.
“Jim did all the small things right that night,” Hauk said. “He could have remained stationary (instead of checking out the car). He wasn’t looking to be a hero that night, he was looking to be of service.”
In his remarks, Ruthenberg thanked everyone who helped him in reverse chronological order, starting with Sparrow and working his way back to Mangino.
“Thank you for making sure Sherrie didn’t lose her daddy,” Ruthenberg said.
Following the event, he and Mangino stood together in the lobby — not far from where Ruthenberg lay a couple months ago — and chatted.
“I guess I’m meeting you for the first time,” Ruthenberg said.
“I guess I’m meeting you for the second time,” Mangino replied.
The two men laughed.
Ruthenberg said he sometimes thinks about how close he came to not making it, and how grateful he is to be alive.
“Now I can reach my goal of living to 110,” he said with a smile.
