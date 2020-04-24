CORUNNA — Health officials said Thursday a man in his 70s died from COVID-19 — the sixth fatality in Shiawassee County tied to the coronavirus.
All six people who have died in the county have been men. Five were older than 60 while one was 33. Officials say all had underlying health problems.
Also Thursday, the health department reported confirmed cases in the county have climbed to 127. The virus has infected 82 women and 45 men.
Twelve people are hospitalized.
Officials say residents and staff at three care facilities — Durand Senior Care and Rehab, The Meadows and Pleasant View — have contracted the virus. All residents and staff at The Meadows and Durand Senior Care have been tested, and everyone at Pleasant View will be tested by this weekend.
Officials say they have tested 1,536 people with 1,301 negative results. Those infected range in age from 15 to 99. Thirty-four people have recovered.
The largest number of positive cases has been among people between the ages of 50 and 89 — 81 of the 127 cases.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid, Oakley, Gaines, Lennon and several whose location is unknown.
Durand has the most cases at 61 while Owosso has 24.
According to an obituary published this week in The Argus-Press, an Albee Township man in Saginaw County also died from the respiratory virus.
Michigan cases rose again to 33,966 with 2,813 deaths.
