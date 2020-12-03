CORUNNA — Five Shiawassee County residents have died from COVID-19 in the past week, according to health department officials — the highest one-week toll since the pandemic began.
In addition, the Shiawassee County Health Department said 2,070 people have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic struck in March. The county has a record 1,228 active, confirmed cases of the disease.
The 350 new confirmed cases this week also is another single-week record for the county. There were 1,720 infections as of Nov. 25.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Shiawassee County has doubled in four weeks — the figure stood at 1,003 Nov. 4, according to the county’s COVID website. The increase in confirmed cases has set new records in the county six of the past seven weeks.
Health department officials did not provide any information about the people who died this week.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services this morning is reporting 373,197 infections and 9,405 deaths across Michigan.
After a spike of more than 17,000 new cases in one day on Nov. 27, infections have dropped to 5,800 Tuesday and 7,000 Wednesday. Eighty-one people in Michigan died Wednesday, a sharp decline from 190 Tuesday.
According to the health department, nearly half — 843 — of the county’s COVID-19 infections have been reported in the Owosso ZIP Code area.
People between 50 and 59 have accounted for 346 cases, but those 20 to 29 have reported 323 infections.
Women continue to make up the majority of those infected locally with 1,130 cases (54.49 percent) while men total 894. The gender of 46 people was not reported.
The gender of those who have died is split nearly evenly: 23 women and 20 men.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in its Monday update, said Memorial Healthcare had 17 coronavirus hospitalizations, including one person in the ICU. The facility reported it was at 57 percent capacity.
In Shiawassee County, only one person younger than 60 has died from the disease. Fourteen of the 43 fatalities were among people 80 to 89.
Area long-term care facilities are continuing to see a surge as well, according to MDHHS statistics from Tuesday.
At Oliver Woods in Owosso, the facility is reporting two resident infections and two staff cases.
The Meadows in Caledonia Township has one confirmed staff case. Pleasant View has two resident cases and one among its staff.
The Olive Branch in Perry is reporting two staff cases.
At Chesaning Comfort Care, the MDHHS is reporting three new resident cases and two among staff.
Durand Senior Care and Rehab, Memorial Healthcare’s long-term care center, Ovid Healthcare Center and Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center all reported no new cases.
The Lodges of Durand was reported as not in compliance with reporting requirements.
