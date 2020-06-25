CORUNNA — Officials say one new confirmed case of COVID-19 has been discovered in Shiawassee County.
In its first virus update since switching to weekly bulletins June 17, the Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday announced total cases increased to 245 while deaths held steady at 26.
There are currently only seven active cases of the virus in Shiawassee County, officials said. Approximately 212 people have recovered from the respiratory illness.
Statewide, officials report 61,953 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,868 deaths.
In Shiawassee County, officials say they have tested 4,778 people since testing began. Approximately 4,450 tests have come back negative.
Most positive tests have come from the Durand ZIP Code area (95) and Owosso (85). Many of those cases are tied to long-term care facilities.
Elsewhere, Saginaw County reports 1,187 cases and 120 deaths. Chapin and Chesaning townships report fewer than five cases each while Brady Township has five and Maple Grove Township has nine. The village of Chesaning now has 33 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.