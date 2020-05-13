CORUNNA — County health officials said only three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the area Tuesday.
Shiawassee County’s infection total rose to 215, but deaths remained at 18. Seventy-nine people have been deemed “recovered” from the respiratory virus.
Overall, 150 women have been infected while 65 men were found with the disease. However, 10 men have died while eight women have succumbed. Only one person younger than 60, a man, has died from the disease in the county.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus rose from seven to 11 overnight.
Officials say they have tested 2,959 people in the county.
The majority of county cases, 94, are in the Durand area — most at two care facilities, Durand Senior Care and Rehab and The Lodges of Durand.
Owosso has 67 — which includes Pleasant View and The Meadows — and the Perry area now has 12 infections.
Clinton County reports 126 cases and 10 deaths. While the Mid-Michigan District Health Department notes cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, it has declined to provide specific numbers.
The Saginaw County Health Department reports 832 total cases, but fewer than six in each of Chapin, Brady Chesaning and Maple Grove townships. The village of Chesaning now has 10 confirmed cases.
Statewide, there are 48,021 confirmed cases with 4,674 deaths.
The state health department on Tuesday reported 90 additional COVID-19 deaths, 19 of which occurred days or weeks earlier.
About 1,400 people were in the hospital.
