OWOSSO —On Thursday Memorial Healthcare was officially recognized as a center for comprehensive care by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
“For nearly a decade now Memorial Healthcare and our Chief of Neurology — Dr. Rany Aburashed — have worked diligently to expand our neurology practice in this area,” Memorial Healthcare President/CEO Brian Long said. “One of our earliest and most concentrated areas of focus has been multiple sclerosis, more specifically to expand the body of knowledge and increase cutting edge technology for life-altering and better treatment for patients with MS.”
Long said Memorial is the first Michigan hospital in nearly a decade to receive the designation and just the fifth facility in the state to become a partner with the National MS Society at the center for comprehensive care level.
“It is definitely a feat to become a comprehensive care center, even more so when you’re in a rural area,” Elizabeth Trapp, director of healthcare provider engagement for the Michigan chapter of the National MS Society, said. “I think that’s really where Memorial Healthcare has shined with Dr. Rany and provided for the comprehensive needs of patients with MS. We appreciate the fact that a patient can come here and see their neurologist, nurse and MA. They have social workers, they have rehab, they have neuro psych. Anything that a patient needs, they can come and get (it) here and that is what a comprehensive care center is truly all about.”
Memorial also announced the expansion of its Institute for Neurosciences and Multiple Sclerosis with the opening of two new offices, one in St. Johns and one in Auburn.
With the expanded footprint, Memorial added two new neurologists to Aburashed’s growing team — Dr. Gregory Dardas and Dr. Amit Masih.
Dardas will lead the Auburn office, Masih the St. Johns office.
Dardas previously served as the chairman of neurosciences at the Mid-Michigan Regional Medical Center. His areas of expertise include Parkinson’s disease, dementia, headaches, epilepsy, peripheral neuropathy, myopathies and neuromuscular diseases.
Masih previously worked in Michigan State University’s Department of Neurology and completed a fellowship in headache medicine within the University of Michigan’s Department of Neurology.
“We are creating a unique environment where we not only attract the top physicians in their field but also enable them to practice at their highest levels,” Long said. “Our growing geographic footprint and access to advanced technologies combined with our personalized, service-minded approach to patient care and experience make Memorial Healthcare a world-class leader in neurological medicine.”
“We are building a healthcare destination dedicated to providing patients access to a comprehensive system to treat complex neurological conditions,” Aburashed added. “The additions of Dr. Dardas and Dr. Masih further that vision and amplify our ability to give patients the type of world-class treatment they have come to expect from Memorial Healthcare.”
Multiple sclerosis causes the immune system to become overactive and start to attack the covering of the brain and the spinal cord, Aburashed previously explained.
Over time, the damage can lead to disabilities such as vision loss or the inability to walk, and oftentimes patients end up wheelchair-bound, he said.
Samantha Platt is a MS patient who drives two hours to Memorial’s Institute for Neuroscience and Multiple Sclerosis for consultation and treatment. She said she makes the journey because she wants to visit the best possible doctors for treatment.
“I’ll never forget the very first day I met Dr. Rany,” Platt said. “He said something to me and my mom that will stick with us forever: He told us to take whatever weight we had on our shoulders and put it all on his. At that moment I knew I made the best choice.”
Long emphasized that Thursday’s recognition was just a benchmark on a journey of providing the best healthcare possible to MS patients as Memorial’s work continues.
“This is a step but tomorrow we’ll get right back to the hard work of continuing to improve care for our patients,” Long said.
Thursday wasn’t the first time Memorial and its staff have been recognized by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
In 2014, Memorial announced Aburashed had received designation as a partner in multiple sclerosis care/neurological care from the Michigan Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
At the time he was the first neurologist in Michigan to receive the designation, which recognizes clinicians who have demonstrated their capability to provide optimal care and support to people with MS.
Memorial has also been on the forefront of MS research.
In the fall of 2019, Memorial announced that it would be the first in the United States to use Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) testing for MS patients.
NfL testing has previously been limited to spinal fluid only, but with SIMOA technology, physicians can measure the presence of NfL in the blood — which is much simpler.
In 2010, Aburashed began his practice at Memorial in a 400-square-foot facility across from Hardee’s. At the time, he was the only neurologist in Shiawassee County.
In May of 2019, Aburashed helped break ground on a new $40-million, 100,000-plus-square-foot facility, which will house Memorial’s neurological, orthopedic and rehabilitative therapy services, as well as provide a home to a new community wellness center.
During the groundbreaking in May, Long said the project is about much more than a new facility.
“This project is not really about bricks and mortar, it’s about people,” Long said. “The scope, scale and size of this project are significant, but it’s really about fulfilling our mission to improve the health of the people and communities we serve.
“We’re taking another step in creating a facility that will have a tremendous transformational effort not only to our patients but to all of our stakeholders.”
“The way we’ve designed this building is entirely centered around the patient,” Aburashed added at the time. “We’ve thought of every aspect of the patient’s experience from their privacy, to their ability to walk, to how far they are from the door, and we’ve tried to integrate a way to take that patient and give them an experience where they feel phenomenal when they leave, in addition to getting the best care when they’re here.”
Long said he expects the facility to be open in the fall of 2021 possibly sooner if construction is ahead of schedule.
