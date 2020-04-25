CORUNNA — Shiawassee County health officials Friday said three residents and one staff member at the Lodges of Durand have tested positive for COVID-19 as the county’s confirmed case total rose to 128 with six fatalities.
The Lodges of Durand tested its residents and staff for the respiratory illness on Wednesday, health officials said in a press release. The individuals who tested positive for the respiratory illness at the facility were asymptomatic, and are currently self-isolating.
“While we are saddened by the discovery of those persons found positive of the virus, we are heartened by the fact that by pro-actively testing everyone, we caught the virus early enough so that we can treat those infected early on in their process, and saved many more from being infected,” Dean Solden, founder and co-owner of the Lodge, said in the release.
Staff and residents at Durand Senior Care and Rehab, The Meadows and Pleasant View have also tested positive for COVID-19. All residents and staff at The Meadows and Durand Senior Care have been tested, and everyone at Pleasant View will be tested by this weekend.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County rose by one Friday, with no additional deaths, according to a press release from county health officials.
Of the county’s 128 confirmed cases, 44 are males and 84 are females. Those infected range in age from 15 to 99.
All six people who have died in the county have been men. Five were older than 60 while one was 33. Officials say all had underlying health problems.
Officials say they have tested 1,540 people with 1,354 negative results. Thirty-eight people have recovered from the virus.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid, Oakley, Gaines, Lennon and several whose location is unknown.
Durand has the most cases at 62 while Owosso has 24.
According to an obituary published this week in The Argus-Press, an Albee Township man in Saginaw County also died from the respiratory virus.
Statewide, there are 36,641 cases and 3,085 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.